Japa: U.K. moves to curb migration, unveils tougher visa rules

James Cleverly, the United Kingdom Home Secretary, has unveiled a 5-point package of measures aimed at curbing migration.

This comes amid a wave of migration by Nigerians and other nationals into the country.

The new 5-point plan announced by the government includes banning care workers from bringing over their families, and raising the minimum salary for a skilled worker visa after record net migration in 2022 piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.

Annual net migration to the UK hit a record of 745,000 last year & has stayed at high levels since, data showed last month.

Cleverly said on Monday that the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to 38,700 pounds from its current level of 26,200 pounds

It is also reported that as part of measures aimed at curbing migration, Overseas care workers will not be able to bring family dependants, to end the “abuse of the health & care visa”.

The 5-point plan include:

1. Care workers will no longer be allowed to come to the UK with dependants

2. NHS surcharge to be increased by 66%

3. Graduate visa route to be reviewed to prevent abuse

4. The minimum salary needed to get a Skilled worker visa to the UK is increasing to £38,700

5. Shortage Occupation list to be reformed, with a reduced number of occupations.