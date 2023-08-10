JAMB top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, clears WASSCE with A1
Umeh

The best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has cleared all her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with 8 A1 and a B2.

Umeh, 16, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Umeh was earlier celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

The Anambra State indigene received several awards including a scholarship from the state government.

She also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.

 

