The best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has cleared all her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with 8 A1 and a B2.

Umeh, 16, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Umeh was earlier celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

The Anambra State indigene received several awards including a scholarship from the state government.

She also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.