Adebayo Obajemu

Jaiz Bank Plc released its half year financial report on July 21, 2020. The Financial Institution grew its Gross Earnings by 43.87, closing the half year period at N8 billion against N5.7 billion in Half Year 2019.

Profit before tax closed at N1.3 billion, up by 15.69%, when compared to its previous close of N13.01 billion in half year 2019.

Profit after tax was up by 48.70% to close at N1.3 billion away from the previous close of N905 million in half year 2019.

Earnings per share for the period under review grew to 4 kobo from the previous earnings per share of 3 kobo in half year 2019.

With reference to the share price of N0.55, P.E ratio of Jaiz Bank Plc stands at 13.83x with earnings yield of 7.23%