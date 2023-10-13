IZUNWANNE seeks quick govt intervention to plight of Amaeke Ngwo community

IZUNWANNE, a body of senior journalists from the Southeast geo-political zone of Nigeria origin, has called for a quick government intervention to the plight of Amaeke to save them from being wiped away from the surface of the earth by the ravaging unrelenting erosion menace and threats currently going on in the community.

IZUNWANNE, in a statement by Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, its coordinator, expressed deep concern about the plight of the community, located in the Udi local government area of Enugu State, following the menace of uncontrolled soil erosion that is currently ravaging the community and almost wiping it out of the surface of the earth.

The body therefore called for quick government intervention to save the community from the burden.

A member of the organisation, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani of the Police Service Commission had raised alarm for the issue and had in a clarion call told IZUNWANNE that, “There is a disturbing rage of the gods as my Community, Amaeke in Ngwo, Enugu State, goes under a terrific and disastrous flooding. We are on our knees begging for a national/state emergency before the community is wiped out. Houses, agricultural products, business premises have been submerged in this unprecedented ecological disaster.

‘Amaeke Community, an industrial haven, hosts several high tech companies including the Ama Brewery plant, 7up bottling company, Coca Cola, Aqua Rapha, major financial institutions, Sharon Paints, aluminium companies etc including the legendary 9th mile corner – one of the centres of civilization in Nigeria. Learnt that the Community has written to practically every source of intervention, but response has been lacking.

“Please, Amaeke Community needs attention now from both Government and the Private sector. Praying God to help and save us from this calamity”.