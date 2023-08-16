Angel Smith, BBNaija All Stars housemate has disclosed that she almost took her life in March on account of depression.

Angel disclosed this during a conversation with fellow housemate Soma on Tuesday.

“I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic. Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me,” she said.

“Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”