OBINNA EZUGWU

Shem Obafaiye, former Lagos Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who became infamous for a 2013 interview with Channels Television in which he could not name the agency’s website, says he has patented his ‘My Oga at the Top,’ mantra, and that anyone who uses without permission will pay a fine.

Shem who was recently promoted to the position of deputy commandant general after retirement, had in the 2013 interview, noted that his ‘Oga at the top’ would provide the website of the agency after he was asked about the website.

When pressed further, he said it was ‘www.nscdc, that’s all.’

Appearing on Channels on Tuesday, one year after the interview , Shem admitted that he didn’t know the website at the time. He contended that he shouldn’t have been asked the question as he was in a position to know the website at the time.

“I should not have been asked about the website when it was obvious that I was in Lagos chasing after vandals everyday. The question should have been directed to someone at the headquarters in Abuja.”

Shem who was redeployed from Lagos after the interview, said he did not receive any backlash from the agency afterwards. He said he was only given a month to rest and deployed to Abeokuta.

Asked if he felt down after the interview, Shem said it was natural as to feel disappointed after such encounter, but noted that he did not let it weigh him down. He said he now watches the interview and laugh as someone would when he remembers what he did in his childhood.

“Recently, someone sent me the interview on WhatsApp, I just watched it and laughed,” he said. “It is just many of us will watch what we did at childhood and laugh.”

On how his family reacted to it, he said he son would come back from school at the time say everyone called him Oga at the top.

Asked if he was thinking about patenting the mantra, he said his wife had already done so.

“My wife has already done that,” he said. “Anyone who uses Oga at the top without permission, na money ooo.”