I’ve no apology to anybody for supporting Tinubu govt– Bwala,

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the government of President Bola Tinubu.
Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.
He spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the present administration under President Bola Tinubu.
Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.
He spoke to State House correspondents after closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
He said, “I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”
When asked if he would defect to the APC, Bwala responded: “APC is a party.
“President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”
This is coming less than a few days after Bwala said opposition political parties must form a strong coalition if they are to successfully collect power from the governing APC in the 2027 general elections.
Politics
Cut governance cost by 60%, cutting on travels not enough, Obi tells Tinubu
The 2023 Labour Party ( LP), presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs 60 per cent reduction in the cost of governance.
Obi said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of Federal Government’s official entourage during trips was scratching the surface.
He wondered why the government had not disclosed how much would be saved as a result of the reduction.
On Tuesday, Tinubu had announced a slash in the travel expenditure of government officials by 60 per cent.
This reduction affected his entourage, Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Remi Tinubu, and ministers.
Reacting, Obi posted on X: “The just announced 60% cut in the size of federal official entourages on travels is one positive step towards the reduction of cost of governance and a way of halting wastage. But this measure is just scratching the surface as It is limited in scope and can only lead to a very negligible saving.
“We are yet to be told how much savings this will amount to. While this modest step may be somewhat commendable, what is desirable should be both a 60% reduction in federal official overseas trips as well as a 60% reduction in the size of delegations.
“Most importantly, what our current economic reality demands is a 60% reduction in the total cost of governance at the Federal level. This implies that the recently passed federal budget needs to be revised to cut all wasteful and unnecessary items.
“This is the level of cost-cutting and savings that can meaningfully impact the present state of the economy. This level of cut in the cost of government should lead to substantial savings.”
Politics
Cut governance cost by 60%, cutting on travels not enough, Obi tells Tinubu
The 2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs 60 per cent reduction in the cost of governance.
Obi said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of Federal Government’s official entourage during trips was scratching the surface.
He wondered why the government had not disclosed how much would be saved as a result of the reduction.
On Tuesday, Tinubu had announced a slash in the travel expenditure of government officials by 60 per cent.
This reduction affected his entourage, Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Remi Tinubu, and ministers.
Reacting, Obi posted on X: “The just announced 60% cut in the size of federal official entourages on travels is one positive step towards the reduction of cost of governance and a way of halting wastage. But this measure is just scratching the surface as It is limited in scope and can only lead to a very negligible saving.
“We are yet to be told how much savings this will amount to. While this modest step may be somewhat commendable, what is desirable should be both a 60% reduction in federal official overseas trips as well as a 60% reduction in the size of delegations.
“Most importantly, what our current economic reality demands is a 60% reduction in the total cost of governance at the Federal level. This implies that the recently passed federal budget needs to be revised to cut all wasteful and unnecessary items.
“This is the level of cost-cutting and savings that can meaningfully impact the present state of the economy. This level of cut in the cost of government should lead to substantial savings.”
Politics
I’ve no apology to anybody for supporting Tinubu govt – Bwala
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the government of President Bola Tinubu.
Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.
He spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the present administration under President Bola Tinubu.
Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.
He spoke to State House correspondents after closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
He said, “I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”
When asked if he would defect to the APC, Bwala responded: “APC is a party.
“President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”
This is coming less than a few days after Bwala said opposition political parties must form a strong coalition if they are to successfully collect power from the governing APC in the 2027 general elections.
Tags
Trending
-
Headlines8 hours ago
Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister’s suspension not enough
-
Nation20 hours ago
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
-
Business9 hours ago
CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks
-
Nation5 hours ago
TB Joshua’s daughter says she was constantly abused by late prophet
-
Economy1 day ago
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
-
Business5 hours ago
‘He’s on duty,’ Zenith Bank dismisses report of EFCC arrest of GMD, Onyeagwu
-
Politics1 day ago
‘I’m hurt,’ Shaibu fumes as Edo PDP stakeholders endorse Ighodalo
-
Economy6 hours ago
Human capital development critical in repositioning NASENI – Halilu