Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, says he’s been jobless for many years and needs help.

Anuku was seen in a viral video recently looking unkempt at a fuel station in Delta State.

Speaking afterwards, Anuku stated that despite being a legend, he has been without a job for years.

He appealed for assistance from Nigerians and the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, in a video plea that has gone viral on social media.

“I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of being a legend. But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years. And I expect that Nigerians will also know that I did it all for them,” he said in a video.

“I just gonna ask Governor Sheriff [Oborevwori] to please send support to me. And my fans who truly love and appreciate the works I’ve done for them, if you think you truly love me, may God help you all to help me.”