'It's worrisome,' Atiku condemns spate of coups in Africa

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president, has encouraged African leaders to focus on the root cause of the recent spike in coups across the continent and not the symptoms.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the February election tweeted his thoughts on Thursday while reacting to the recent coup in Gabon, the eighth in Africa since 2020.

He said the military takeovers are worrisome, adding that they call for introspection.

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned,” Atiku said. “Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government, and everything should be done to enthrone, nurture, and sustain it.

“As I suggested in the case of the Niger Republic, the ECOWAS and African Union authorities should open a window of diplomatic engagement that will pave the way for the soldiers to return to the barracks.

“The latest coup brings the number of military takeovers in Central and West Africa to 8 since 2020. This is worrisome and calls for introspection.

“We may have to focus on dealing with the disease and not the symptoms that birth coups.”

President Bola Tinubu had also frowned at the recurring coups on the continent, saying he was consulting with the AU leaders on how best to address the “contagious autocracy” spreading across Africa.

The Nigerian Working Group on Peace and Conflict Prevention (WGPCP) had listed economic inequalities, youth unemployment, and corruption as factors that spur coups.

The group also urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take urgent actions to address the region’s economic outlook, saying it would prove a major antidote to military takeovers in the sub-region.