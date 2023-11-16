The Labour Party on Thursday, dismissed reports that it s contemplating a merger with other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obiora Ifoh, national publicity secretary of the party, in a statement on Thursday, noted that the news making the rounds that the party is engaged in merger discussions is twisted to embarrass the Labour Party.

The statement said, “Kindly disregard the sensational news making the round which suggests that Labour Party is working out a merger arrangement with any other political party.

“It is purely a news item twisted and sensationalized by a section of the media to embarrass the Labour Party.

“A news organisation called for a reaction as regards to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for opposition political parties to work together to fight against one party system in Nigeria being planned by the APC.

“In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal and every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work in Nigeria and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

“There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned.

“The Labour Party has just concluded the 2023 general election episode and a post mortem is yet to hold, therefore the way forward for the party has not been discussed. When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to disregard such and many other twisted and sensational stories purported to emanate from the Labour Party. The party has its official platform used to disseminate its information.”