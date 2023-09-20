Joseph Aloba, father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad, has explained that the late singer who died in controversial circumstances was quickly buried in accordance with the dictates of culture.

Speaking in a recent interview shared by Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) via Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba said that among the Yoruba, it is customary not to delay the burial of a deceased person when both parents are still alive.

He mentioned that if Mohbad, 27, had passed away at an older age, the option of keeping his body in a mortuary for a later date might have been considered.

He further revealed that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad and that he had given it to him to build a church.

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive,” he said.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”

Mohbad, a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, left the label in February 2022.

The management of Mohbad, on Monday, announced a candlelight procession and tribute night for the late artiste Thursday.

Meanwhile, celebrities and other Nigerians have held sporadic protests in different parts of the country demanding proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.