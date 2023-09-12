It’s hard for male celebrities to be faithful in marriage - RMD

Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD, has noted that it’s very hard for male celebrities to stay faithful in marriage.

The veteran Nollywood actor said this while featuring on the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.

He stated that male entertainers are ‘an easy’ target for women.

“It’s very hard for entertainers to be faithful in marriage because of the line of work that we are in,” he said.

“Every one of us that is married are the target. Look at how women are; how can you escape it? Women are like Delilah; they are like Jezebel; they prepare.

“The only way the enemy can perpetrate their real intention is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home. Then shut it down. It’s like shooting a general on the battlefield. You drop him, and then the battalion scatters. Their mission is to take down the head of the family.

“So, it’s very difficult [to be faithful]. You have to get to the point where your wife understands what she is up against as well. Because if your wife is not up to speed on what she is up against, then you would be left open.”

RMD, 62, said it’s important for harmony to exist between a husband and wife to stop ‘intruders.’