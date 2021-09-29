Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has suggested that it’s foolish for anyone to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt to demand power shift to the South.

El-Rufai who spoke in chat with select journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, in response to the backlash that greeted the position of Northern governors on power rotation, insisted that no one should assume that they can decide what the North should do or who the region should vote for ahead of 2023 general election.

Recall that at a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors had said rotational presidency was against Nigeria’s constitution, what was a response to the demand by Southern governors for power shift to the South in 2023.

The Kaduna governor argued that if the south wants power, it should be prepared to sit with the north, dialogue and negotiate then agree on who should be voted but not use compulsion to demand power shift.

“We are not saying there cannot be rotational presidency, it can be done but you have to come and sit with the politicians in the north and dialogue and then we agree to give our support to the South,” he said.

“But no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether Northerners want it or not, they must relinquish power to the South, that is wrong, it is not how we do politics and in fact, it is foolish.”

Daily Trust reports that El-Rufai was one of the first governors to suggest a power shift to the south.