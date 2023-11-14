The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday, denied a report by an online newspaper of an imminent national blackout in the wake of the nationwide indefinite strike action embarked on by the organised labour on Tuesday.

TCN in a statement signed by its Management, said the nation’s power grid was intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that the publication by Daily Post alleging that the Head of Public Affairs of TCN said that there will be a national blackout is false and totally misleading,” the statement said.

“The statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such statement.

“We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide.

“As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.

“We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic.”