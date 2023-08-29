Njum Onyemenam, the accountant general of Abia State has described a social media report that she was chased out of office Tuesday morning by angry civil servants as fake news and “absolute falsehood”.

Onyemenam, who was in attendance at the Abia State 32nd Anniversary Celebration lecture, which held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, said she was never in the office as of the time the purveyors of the fake news were busy spreading their falsehood.

The delectable lady, an ordained Deaconess, said she had approached the entrance gate to the annex of the Government House area housing her office and those of some other Government functionaries, when she saw a handful of individuals trying to access the gate but were prevented by security men on duty. She took an alternative access to get to her side of the compound without any obstruction.

“There was nothing like chasing me out of my office. As a matter of fact, I was not even in the office. I tried driving into the compound and at the same time a few persons, who had been stopped at the gate tried taking advantage of the moment to gain entry into the compound but they were resisted.

“I then chose to access my office through an alternative access point rather than be caught up in a fracas that I don’t know anything about,” Onyemenam explained.

Meanwhile, the Accountant General said that in line with the directive of the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, to pay workers salaries on or before the 28th of every month, every civil servant in the state has been paid for the month of August.

According to her, the salaries were paid on Monday, August 28, 2023.