President of Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, on Friday, refused to resign after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the football federation, Rubiales said, “I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign. A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end.”

Rubiales, 46, was expected to step down as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after government ministers and figures within sport demanded his resignation and world football governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.