Popular comedian, Mark Angel has apologised over viral video of his niece, and child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, which caused a stir on social media on Thursday.

The video showed the comedienne in a tight black dress, which many said was too exposing for her age.

Amid the backlash late Thursday, Angel apologised and noted that the video was shared without his consent.

“Dear friends and family, I want to address a situation involving my child: Emanuella’s recent video that has been circulating on social media,” he wrote on his Instagram page, markangelcomedy.

“Unfortunately, she innocently wore inappropriate clothing belonging to one of her elder sisters without our knowledge, posted it on her WhatsApp status but unfortunately a view-hungry adult (who I believe should have done the right thing by calling to report the child’s behaviour considering that we consider her a family friend), downloaded the video and posted it on her own tiktok account without considering that the child may have posted that video without fully understanding the consequences.

“The video was shared without my consent or the consent of her handler.

“I take full responsibility as a parent, and I sincerely apologise for any discomfort or concern this may have caused.

“I’m addressing the situation with my child, emphasizing the importance of making responsible choices. Please understand that this was a mistake, and I am taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”