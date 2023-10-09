Israel-Hamas war: Shiites stage protest against Israel in Abuja

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, have staged protest against Israel in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in response to the ongoing war between Hamas, a Palestinian militant group and the Israeli military.

Members of the group, which has ties with Iran, on Monday, wielded Palestine national flags at the popular Banex Plaza and ended their protest at the traffic light at Ahamadu Bello Way.

Chanting anti-Israeli songs, they openly set the country’s national flag ablaze to express their anger.

Israeli had commenced the bombardment of Gaza Strip two days after Hamas launched its surprise attack, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians.

The protesters called on Nigerians to break their silence and raise voices and support the oppressed Palestinians while rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians.

The sect said Palestinians’ struggle was a struggle against global injustice and for the oppressed people of the world.

“We are demonstrating in solidarity with Palestine for the success recorded in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against the state of Israel. Palestine launched Al-Aqsa Flood to respond to the recent attacks by the Israel Occupation Forces on al-Aqsa mosque and the Gaza refugee camp. Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located at the heart of Jerusalem’s old city, is the third holiest site in Islam. Supporting the struggle for the freedom of Palestine is not only for Muslims alone, but for all people of conscience.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was also in response to the Israeli Occupation Forces 16-year blockade of Gaza, raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at al-Aqsa, increasing attacks by state of Israel on Palestinians, and the growth of settlements.

“Israel is in breach of international law, and the Palestinians are fighting to liberate their homeland from 75 years of Israeli oppression and terrorism.

“The Israel military and settlers are the terrorists, as they have been killing and abducting Palestinian women and children for many years, not the Palestinian freedom fighters who are demanding the right to return for those unjustly driven out of their homeland by the state of Israel. Armed struggle is legitimate under international law. Gaza has been under the Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards. Thus, we must condemn this injustice and oppression against the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Supporting oppressed people is human. Islam taught us that human beings are either our brothers in religion or in humanity. As said by Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly”.