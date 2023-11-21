Investors and analysts will have to wait longer for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy roadmap to tackle inflation as the apex bank has again postponed the meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC).

CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, was quoted by Bloomberg in a report on Monday to have said, “MPC is not holding” a meeting this week in a text message response.

The MPC meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday, has been postponed for a second time since Olayemi Cardoso became governor in September.

This latest postponement means that investors will wait longer for Cardoso’s approach to surging inflation, which hits 27.33 per cent in October 2023.