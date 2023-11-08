Investors gain N86bn as NGXASI inches up by 0.19%

The Nigerian equity market on Tuesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index moved up by 0.19% to close at 70,613.60 points from the previous close of 70,479.62 points.

Investors gained N86 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.22% to close at N38.798 trillion from the previous close of N38.712 trillion.

An aggregate of 449 million units of shares were traded in 7,100 deals, valued at N5.44 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PZ led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N22.00 from the previous close of N20.00.

GLAXOSMITH, DAAR COMMUNICATION, JAPAULGOLD and International Breweries among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 8.00% each.

Percentage Losers

Northern Nigeria Flourmills led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N18.00 from the previous close of N20.00.

THE INITIATES and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.65% and 9.26% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 41 million units of its shares in 502 deals, valued at N847 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 42 million units of its shares in 317 deals valued at N381 million.

FBNH traded about 52 million units of its shares in 373 deals, valued at N1 billion.