Investors gain N368bn as stock market advances 0.93% in one week

The Nigeria’s stock market on Friday, closed on a positive note, driven by gains in SEPLAT and other 36 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.93% and 0.95% to settle at 70,849.38 points and N38.925 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.52 billion units of shares were traded in 32,815 deals, valued at N45.30 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 37 stocks gained against 43 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JAPAULGOLD led other gainers last week with 55.91% growth, closing at N1.98 from the previous close of N1.27.

RTBRISCOE, GLAXOSMITH, PZ and DEAPCAP grew their share prices by 39.53%, 29.44%, 15.00% and 14.81% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: OMATEK 14.29%, FBNH 12.36%, FCMB 11.11%, Prestige Assurance 9.76% and OANDO 9.09% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

CAVERTON led other price decliners, shedding 13.64% of its share price to close at N1.33

from the previous close of N1.54.

Initiates Plc, Northern Nigerian Flourmills, MULTIVERSE and CADBURY shed 10.53%, 10.00%, 9.38% and 8.57% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (7.34%), Tantalizer (7.32%), Academy Press (6.84%), UPDC (6.82%) and ETRANZACT (6.79%) respectively.