The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), a rights group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to personally intervene to rescue eight corp members abducted by bandits in Zamfara State.

HURIWA said it was unfortunate that youngsters who were on their way to answer the call of their fatherland to offer selfless national services to communities in the deep North West, would be violently abducted and carried into the lawless Zamfara forests by kidnappers.

“It is as if these youths who were going for the national services to Nigeria have simply been abandoned by the Nigerian state,” the group said.

“This crude reality will inevitably shrink the passion amongst young Nigerians to render altruistic service to Nigeria since it is now evidently conspicuous that the kidnapped Corpers are abandoned by government to their cruel fate”.

HURIWA in a media statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it was worrisome that parents and family members of the prospective corps members from Akwa Ibom State, who were kidnapped on August 17, 2023 while travelling to orientation camp in Sokoto State are currently gripped with fear as the abductors demand that they pay N10 million each as ransom for the release of the victims.

HURIWA which stated that the Zamfara State government and the Federal government do not appear to be working as a United front to restore security and stability, has pleaded with the president to intervene and ensure the release of these corpers just as the Rights group commended the NYSC for suspending the posting of corpers to Zamfara State as a result of the abduction, four months ago of the corpers.