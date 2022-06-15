Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a pan African digital rights advocacy group, has expressed discomfort with the new attempt by the Nigerian government to regulate the country’s online space, noting that the code of practice recently released by the government goes against digital rights.

Recall that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in a recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries (online platforms), directed the Facebook, Twitter Tik Tok, Google and other internet platforms to register Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and appoint country representatives to Nigeria, among others.

The platforms were also directed to delete what the agency described as harmful content within 24 hours.

Reacting to the move in a statement on Tuesday by Khadijah El-Usman, its programme officer, PIN called on relevant stakeholders to take action to prevent restriction of the internet space in the country.

The Initiative said it “shares the concerns of stakeholders and calls on everyone passionate about the protection of the digital civic space to take action regarding the recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries and Conditions for Operating in Nigeria by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The code of practice aims at creating a guideline for interacting within the digital ecosystem, especially on social media platforms.”

It noted that, “The code of practice and its impending implementation goes to the essence of digital rights and freedom for all, and we are aware of the dangers inherent in the closing of digital civic space in Nigeria. This is why we have been working with others to push back on this trajectory in Africa to ensure human rights considerations are taken into account in the development and implementation of digital policies. The released draft code of practice is a potential tool for the abuse of constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerian citizens.

“While we continue to monitor the advancement of the code, we are calling for a civil society stakeholder session to coordinate input and response to this draft regulation. All stakeholders need to speak with one voice in response to this development so that our voices are heard loud and clear.

“PIN shall be coordinating a response to the code of practice on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 via zoom. We urge all stakeholders to read and put down their concerns. To register click on this LINK.

“We assure all stakeholders of our commitment to seeing digital policies be rights respected for all