International Youth Day: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to youth development

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to the upliftment of youth in the state, saying that his administration is already putting in place mechanism for young people to make good use of their potential.

In a message signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day, Adeleke described youth as the future that must be nurtured and supported.

The Governor who acknowledged the creativity, resourcefulness, and potential of young people in the state, said the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, underscores the interest of his administration in youth development.

He said his administration is revising existing policy on youth development and will create implementation plan that will make it possible for young people to achieve the needed growth as well as prepare them for the future.

Aside from the policy review, Governor Adeleke noted that his administration has developed a climate agenda which has the youth at the center of its implementation.

According to the Governor, the Governor’s Climate Advisory Council is developing a state climate policy whose implementation will be driven by youth and women, adding that he has instructed the council members to integrate youth and women in the policy design process.

“On this International Youth Day, I celebrate the incredible potentials of our young people and reaffirm my commitment to their developments,” the statement noted.

“As a government, we have demonstrated interest in promoting young people as can be seen in the numbers we have given opportunities to serve in one capacity or the other. Beyond this, we are working on a broader approach to ensure that youth can play their role in shaping our present and future.

“Soon, we will begin the implementation of the many recommendations by the Youth Advisory Council put up shortly after last year’s election, and it promises to be a masterstroke in our desire to drive progress and transformation for youth in Osun state.”

Governor Adeleke called on young people to embrace their strength, especially in innovative thinking, to contribute significantly to the growth and sustainable development in the society, urging them to shun any act of criminality that would hurt people around them

