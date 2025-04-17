Insecurity: Obi commends northern traditional ruler for their bold steps

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has commended the Northern Traditional Rulers for taking bold steps on the menacing security challenges in the region and in the country.

Obi, according to a statement by Ibrahim Umar, spokesperson for POMR, was reacting to the ‘Enough is Enough’ declaration of the royal fathers on the security situation.

Obi said that their courageous steps are needed to find a lasting solution to the menace.

Writing on his X handle, Obi said “I would like to sincerely thank the Northern Traditional Rulers for their courageous and timely emergency declaration of the security situation in the region. I cannot agree less with them that “Enough is Enough” regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation.

“Their collective voice, as reported, underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect lives and restore peace in our communities.

“I urge governments at all levels to work closely with these royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots. Their commitment to addressing these challenges and offering counsel to regional governors reflects true leadership and a deep concern for the well-being of their communities.

“The stance of the Northern Traditional Rulers serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders. We must unite, irrespective of political affiliations, to implement lasting solutions that address the root causes of our nation’s challenges.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where every citizen feels safe, valued, and empowered.”