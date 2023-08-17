At least 5,166 Nigerians were killed while 1,830 were abducted across the country between January and July this year, the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, an Abuja-based security risk management and intelligence consulting company, has disclosed.

According to the report, 749 Nigerians were killed in January; 624 in February; 961 in March; 707 in April; 679 in May; 854 in June; and 592 in July.

The report said that 208 Nigerians were abducted in January; 173 in February; 411 in March; 302 in April; 168 in May; 239 in June; and 329 Nigerians in July.