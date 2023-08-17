Bandits attack Plateau school, kill couple, injure vice principal
At least 5,166 Nigerians were killed while 1,830 were abducted across the country between January and July this year, the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, an Abuja-based security risk management and intelligence consulting company, has disclosed.

According to the report, 749 Nigerians were killed in January; 624 in February; 961 in March; 707 in April; 679 in May; 854 in June; and 592 in July.

The report said that 208 Nigerians were abducted in January; 173 in February; 411 in March; 302 in April; 168 in May; 239 in June; and 329 Nigerians in July.

 

