Innoson Group to establish LNG, service plant in Abia

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Group says he would use Abia as a hub for converting normal vehicles to LNG vehicles as well as run a vehicle service plant.

Chukwuma, who dropped this hint when he paid a visit to Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti at his country- home of Nvosi inIsialangwa South local government Area of Abia state, noted that most vehicles in use by the Abia State government are from Innoson.

He appreciated the Governor for being the number one marketer of Innoson Motors.

Chukwuma disclosed that Governor Otti had placed order for 20 Hilux security vans from his company which the government needed urgently.

He regretted that his company was not able to supply them at that time because they had exhausted their stock hence the Governor procured from another company.

On the rate at which governor Otti was making progress in Abia , the indigenous car maker said he was happy with what the Governor was doing in the State.

Welcoming Chukwuma and his entourage, Governor Otti encouraged him to consider the idea of setting up a vehicle service plant in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The governor appealed to Chief Chukwuma to expedite action on establishment of the plant with a view to completing it before the end of the year.

He said that Aba is a commercial and industrial hub that has what it takes to expand businesses, assuring that Aba will be what it never was under his administration.

Governor Otti pledged to continue to support Innoson and disclosed that already, his government has placed order for about 40 vehicles from the company.

He said arrangements were also on to procure more vehicles for the members of the State House of Assembly while his own official vehicle was being awaited, all from Innoson, stating that he does not need social media to be reminded of patronizing the firm.

The State chief executive stated that every effort he is making to secure the State and put road infrastructure, is aimed at developing the State and creating wealth for the people of the State as well as attracting investments into the state. He assured Chief Chukwuma of continuous partnership of his government.