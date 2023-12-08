Innoson gifts Ooni of Ife cars, motorcycles as he marks eight anniversary

Innoson Vehicles, this week, donated two new vehicles and three motorcycle to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the monarch commemorates eighth anniversary on the throne.

Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, the chairman, represented the indigenous automaker at the occasion.

The gifts for the Ooni included an IVM Smart car, an Innoson Shuttle van, and several branded motorcycles.

One new vehicle will be awarded to an outstanding staff member at the upcoming Staff Appreciation Night.

The Head of Corporate Communications for Innoson Vehicles, Cornel Osigwe, noted on Thursday that “as a prominent sponsor of the Staff Appreciation Day/Award Night, Innoson Vehicles has graciously contributed to enable the Ooni of Ife to reward the most outstanding personnel with a brand-new Innoson Car, while other deserving staff members will be presented with branded Innoson motorcycles as a token of appreciation.”

The Ooni urged government officials to prioritise buying a minimum of 70% of state vehicles from domestic automakers like Innoson.