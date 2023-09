The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, on Wednesday, ruled that there is no law that mandates INEC to transfer or transmit the results of the election from the polling units electronically.

The court therefore dismissed the second issue of non-transmission of result sheets to IReV in the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

It said the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria.