The Indian community in Nigeria has extended its warm welcome to President Bola Tinubu on his current visit to India.

The community’s welcome message was issued on behalf of the entire Indian community residing in Nigeria by Kirti Sudhanshu, founder of Kirti’s Kare Foundation (KKF).

According to Sudhanshu, the Indian community in Nigeria is looking forward to the positive outcomes that President Tinubu’s visit to the Asian giant will bring for both nations.

“On behalf of the entire Indian community residing in Nigeria, I, Kirti Sudhanshu, express our heartfelt welcome to President Bola Tinubu on his visit to our motherland, India. As a special guest at the G20 summit, we extend our warm greetings to His Excellency.

“The Indo-Naija relationship holds a significant historical significance, and we have been together for many years.

“However, we believe that there is still room for more like-minded organizations to come forward and strengthen our bond, thus contributing to the growth of our economies.

“The Nigerian community has its eyes fixed on you, Mr. President, as expressed by the founder of Kirti’s Kare Foundation. We have high hopes that you will renew and celebrate our relationship through meaningful actions and engagements with good-hearted individuals. Our desire is for a harmonious world, one in which our countries can work together for mutual growth and prosperity.

Speaking further, Sudhanshu appealed to the Nigerian president to help address the continuous non-recognition of national awards on deserving Indian nationals residing in the most populous country on the African continent.

“Furthermore, I would like to take this opportunity to raise a question that is of great concern to the Indian community in Nigeria.

“We wonder why there has been a lack of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) recognition bestowed upon Indians. It is worth noting that our Indian community has been an integral part of Nigerian society for over ten decades.

“Despite their notable contributions to various fields, we have only seen two individuals receive this prestigious recognition.

“Indians are not only known for their excellence in business but also for their significant contributions to society’s development and charitable endeavors.

“We firmly believe that social recognition of the Indian community’s contributions will further enhance the bond between our two communities.

“It is our sincere hope that this issue will be addressed, and deserving individuals from the Indian community will be duly honored and acknowledged for their remarkable achievements.

“We look forward to President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to India and the positive outcomes that it will bring for both nations. Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous future”, the founder of Kirti’s Kare Foundation, Kirti Sudhanshu, stated.

Kirti Kare Foundation, among many other philanthropic gestures, had donated several artificial limbs to accident victims in Nigeria.