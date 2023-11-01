An Islamic cleric wanted in India for extremist views, Zakir Naik, has stirred a controversy in Nigeria by referring to Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar as the “Head of State.”

Naik who is currently on a tour of Nigeria on the invitation of the Sultan, also labelled the Nigerian air force as a Muslim outfit in series of posts on his X account.

The Islamic preacher who appeared to have arrived in the country on Monday, posted pictures of himself alongside some Nigerian soldiers and immigration officials, while identifying the operatives as Islamic.

“Interaction with Muslim Airforce Group Captain Abbas Hashim, Military Airport Commander Abuja airport, Abuja, Nigeria,” Naik captioned one of the posts.

He also posted a picture of himself and the Sultan “Interaction with the Heads of State, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abu Bakar Sultan of Sokoto, Nigeria.”

Reacting to the preacher’s posts, many Nigerians expressed anger and displeasure, pointing out that Naik was instigating more tension in a country battling religious divisions.