By OBINNA EZUGWU

When last week, Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), officially announced the confirmation of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, a core professional and a man of many parts, as a Director substantive head of its Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021, it was both a formality and a continuation of a long standing tradition of appointing accomplished professionals as image makers.

Nwanisobi had been functioning as head of cooperate communication in an acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, a top-rated journalist who proved his mettle as the editor of Business Day Newspapers, before branching out to the apex bank where he had an unforgettable 15-year career, retired from service.

Unlike Okoroafor, however, who joined CBN as an accomplished journalist en-route to becoming its image maker, Nwanisobi took a different route to his present job, what is an eloquent testimony to his incredible versatility; an unmatched ability that has seen him go from being a social scientist to a finance expert who, more than half a decade, has been the brain behind many of CBN’s initiatives towards promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

Perhaps on account of the enormity of its responsibility of managing the monetary policy aspect of the economy with the heavy scrutiny that comes with it, especially in a struggling economy like Nigeria’s, the CBN has had a tradition of seeking out image makers of immense dexterity, some of who went on to become industry legends. Not a few people still recall with nostalgia, the era of the iconic Chief Tony Ede whose outstanding performance on the job became a benchmark for service excellence.

More recently, there was Ugo Okoroafor, erstwhile Punch top-line editor who held the forth, followed by Isaac Okoroafor whose tenure coincided with the period the apex bank assumed much more strategic role in the economy, as both a plunge in the global oil price and the emergence of a global pandemic combined to deliver a crushing blow to the economy.

The navigate the difficult times, the apex bank went even beyond its core mandate of monetary policy management to make major inputs at the fiscal level, thus impinging heavily on macro-level of the country’s economy. The more responsibility came with even greater scrutiny of the bank, and Isaac Okoroafor had the tasking responsibility of communicating the bank’s side of the debate to a weary populace.

And by the time he left the stage upon attainment of 60 years of age last year, having done a great job even in the most difficult times, Nwanisobi, a professional with broad knowledge and experience spanning business consulting, commercial banking, oil & gas and Central Banks, among others, stepped into his shoes in an acting capacity.

His confirmation as substantive image maker, nearly a year later – though hardly ever in doubt – is therefore a repose of confidence in the ability of a man who has, over the years, managed very senior engagements at the bank, to handle the arduous task of its image making.

It is yet a new challenge for Nwanisobi, a social scientist, finance expert and business administrator, with proven capacity to adapt to any role. He had indeed been groomed for it, having been appointed, in June last year, as deputy director and head of public relations division, corporate communications of the special bank with his predecessor’s retirement in view.

A seasoned professional; lawyer and finance expert who holds a bachelor of law degree obtained in 2019 from the National Open University of Nigeria; holder of Certificate in Micro Finance from Coady International Institute St. Francis Xavier University, Canada, 2010 and currently undergoing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme at Edinburgh Business School, Herriot WatUniversity, Edinburgh, UK, Nwanisobi has come a long way.

After spending a decade grooming himself in some of Nigeria’s premier tertiary institutions, including the University of Nigeria Nsukka from where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in sociology in 1987, the University of Lagos where he got masters degree in industrial sociology in 1989, and University of Benin where he obtained an MBA in Finance and Marketing in 1992, he started his professional career in 1993 as an associate consultant at Ighodalo & Associates Lagos, now SIO Consultants.

A year later, in September 1994, he started his career as a banker with the New Nigerian Bank Plc, as Special Assistant to MD/CEO, interfacing between the Bank and other institutions on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO.

He did, once again, branch out, in January 1999, to work as General Manager, Finance and Administration at Underwater Engineering, Lagos, before eventually joining the CBN in 2001 as a special assistant on policy to the deputy governor.

What has culminated into a long and outstanding career at the apex bank had begun in earnest.

From his position as assistant to the deputy governor on policy, he was appointed special assistant on corporate services in 2004, serving in that capacity till 2009 when he was once again moved from corporate services to special assistant to the deputy governor on financial system stability.

He would be on the role, liaising with all departments, bank-wide, within financial system stability directorate on internal reports for the attention of the deputy governor in banking supervision, other financial institutions supervision, financial policy & regulation, development Finance and consumer protection departments, till 2011 when he became the apex bank’s assistant director and head of claims office in the development finance department.

In this capacity, Nwanisobi coordinated the processing and follow up on Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) Claims and Interest, as well as the Drawback Programme (IDP) among other rebates submitted by banks for management consideration.

Then in 2014 he became the bank’s head of product development office in the development finance department, within which period, he, among other responsibilities, coordinated the review of the development finance initiatives of the nank and developed new ones to address identified opportunities.

He was on the role from 2014 to 2015 when he was appointed head of SME finance during which period he successfully coordinated key intervention fund such asTextile Sector Intervention Facility (TSIF), Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), Refinancing & Restructuring Fund (RFF) and Small & Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Fund (SMECG).

The CBN under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the bank, has played the very strategic role of promoting small businesses, even as its interventions in such sectors of the economy as agriculture, entertainment, among others, have seen it commit humongous amounts of money with positive outcomes. For the most part, Nwanisobi has been the one overseeing the programmes.

From 2016 to Mar 2018, now a deputy director, he served as head of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises in the development fund office, during which period, he coordinated the administration of credit facilities to the micro, small and medium enterprises to increase in productivity and output of microenterprises and reduce gender inequality.

Among other notable achievements on the role, successfully coordinated such interventions as Micro, small & medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF), State Bailout Facility and Excess crude Backed Account Facility (Loan to Federal Government).

Then, from Mar 2018 to June 1, 2020, he served as head of Micro Small & Medium Enterprise Finance Division, developing, promoting, implementing and coordinating micro, small and medium enterprises financing and development programmes.

On the role, he successfully managed the implementation of such schemes as RSSF- DCRR, BCRR Healthcare sector intervention facility, Agribusiness Small Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), Youth Entrepreneurship Development Program (YEDP), COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), CBN-BOI Industrial Facilities (CBIF), Creating Industrial Finance Initiative (CIFI), the Entrepreneurship Development Centers (EDCs) in 6 geopolitical zones, as well as epresented DFD in such committees as Monetary policy Technical Committee (MPTC), IMF Article IV mission, DFD strategy Committee, Financial Stability reporting committee, Vision 2020 MSME committee, Commodity exchange committee, Interdepartmental Committee on revitalizing of Nigerian commodity exchange, Technical committee on improving Ease of Access to finance to MSMEs, among others.

Having proved his mettle in the various departments he has manned over the past two decades he has been at the apex bank, Nwanisobi was in Jun 1, 2020, appointed Head, Public Relations Division, Corporate Communications Department as a deputy director, with specific responsibilities of developing and implementing the Bank’s annual Public Enlightenment Engagement Framework, designing specific public enlightenment programmes for various publics /stakeholders, collaborating with other SBUs to implement Communication Work Plan, among many other responsibilities.

Upon the retirement of Okoroafor in October last year, Nwanisobi assumed office as acting director, corporate communications department. His confirmation, last week, as substantive director of the department with effect from August August 25, 2021, will mark another milestone in his already eventful career at the CBN.

He follows in the heroic footsteps of past masters of the craft who held down the communications job at the bank, having in the past 20 years, proved to be a master manager of men and resources with an incredible ability to adapt to new challenges.