Improve your game or face consequences, AC Milan coach warns Chukwueze

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, in a no holds barred pre-Atalanta press conference, warned Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze to improve his game or face consequences.

Chukwueze has been underwhelming in his performance of late, with Christian Pulisic shining on the right flank, and Pioli had no soothing words for the Nigerian who has failed to live up to expectations since his much-anticipated arrival from Villarreal last summer.

Despite his undeniable talent, the 24-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net or provide crucial assists, a stark contrast to Pulisic’s impressive tally of eight goals and seven assists in all competitions for Milan.

“Pulisic and Chukwueze have the same characteristics,” Pioli declared. “Pulisic scores goals, assists, and works. Chukwueze needs to step up. He needs to score goals, he needs to get assists, and he needs to work.”

Once hailed as a rising star, he now finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, his lacklustre performances casting doubt on his future with the Rossoneri.

Pioli’s comparison of Chukwueze to Pulisic, the dynamic American winger who has taken Serie A by storm since his arrival, only served to highlight the Nigerian’s shortcomings.

While Pulisic has seamlessly integrated into Milan’s system, the Nigerian as struggled to make an impact, leaving fans and pundits alike scratching their heads in frustration.

