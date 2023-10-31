Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The two were seen shaking hands upon meeting at the villa.

The meeting of the two politicians and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

Fubara and Wike, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, appeared to be in the Villa for a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional body that oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Council is chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor of each state of the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and The Inspector-General of Police made up the Council.

The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 and then President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting.

Fubara denies sacking Rivers CJ, CoS, others

Meanwhile, Fubara, has denied reports in a section of the media that he had sacked the State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi; his Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, and suspended the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Johnson, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning said there was no iota of truth in the said reports in various media platforms which he described as unfounded.

Johnson describes Fubara as a ‘technocrat with robust civil service background’ and a kind-hearted individual who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

The statement titled ‘Unfounded Reports’ reads, “There had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“This is to clarify that His Excellency has not given me such directive as the official spokesman of the state government as of today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with a robust civil service background, kind-hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated on events in due course.”