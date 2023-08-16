Imo players who featured at 2023 WWC get $10k, land from Uzodimma

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has gifted $10,000 to four players from the state who were part of the Super Falcons squad that participated in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The governor also promised the players a piece of land in choice locations in the state.

Uzodimma announced the rewards while hosting the squad members at the state house in Owerri on Tuesday.

The recipients are Desire Okparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi and Ohale Osinachi.

Last Monday the Falcons were eliminated from the World Cup following a 4-2 loss on penalties to the Lionesses.

Speaking on the team’s performance at the tourney, Uzodinma praised the quartet for their “wonderful representation of our state and country”.

“I have the responsibility to give you all the support and encourage you in your career. Officially, we are welcoming you and we also think you deserve to be appreciated by your state government. We will appreciate you for your wonderful representation of our state and country,” the governor said.

“We will also like to encourage you by way of support. First, I will like to give all of you one plot of land in the state. And also a cash reward of $10,000.”