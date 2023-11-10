Imo PDP guber candidate, Anyanwu, denies stepping down for Uzodimma

The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council has dismissed reports that Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election has withdrawn from the race and backed Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent governor.

A video circulating online had shown Senator Anyanwu praising Uzodimma, with accompanying reports that he had stepped down for the governor.

But the Sam Jones Campaign Council described such reports as fake, saying nothing of such happened.

The Director, New Media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, in a statement on Friday urged the public to ignore such reports.

“The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council is compelled to address a malicious video circulating, falsely claiming that our esteemed Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race, ” the statement said.

“We emphatically state that this information is categorically FALSE. After a thorough examination of the video, it became evident that it was heavily edited with manipulated audio to mislead the public.

“We call on the General Public to disregard the Video. ”