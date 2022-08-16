Imo government donates 10 armoured carriers to police police

By Ori Martins

In its bid to curtail the incessant insecurity concerns in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has boosted the operations of the Nigeria Police, by donating 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and seven other vehicles to the Imo Command.

Presenting the vehicles to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, Uzodimma noted that the donation was a clear demonstration of his efforts towards eradicating insecurity in the state. According to him “This is a clear evidence of the commitment of the state government to the professional readiness of the police in the state”

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari and all their security agencies for their genuine efforts towards fighting insecurity in the state. He said, “Let me state here for the purpose of emphasis that the government and people of Imo State are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and the heads of all security agencies, including the police, for the efforts and sacrifices they made to restore peace to our state .

“In this respect, I must salute the Imo State command of the Nigerian Police in a special way for their gallantry and display of uncommon professional efficiency in the fight against banditry and criminality in the recent past in the state.”

In handing over the Armoured Personnel Carriers and other vehicles, Uzodimma commended the courage and patriotism even sacrifices of the police while combating crime and other forms of insecurity activities in the state.

He said, “I must thank your courage and professionalism. We have been able to contain the criminal onslaught of hoodlums and their sponsors who vowed to make the state ungovernable for me. Their modus operandi involved vicious attacks on law enforcement officers and civilians alike, and I cannot thank you enough for coming to our rescue when it mattered most.

“Although security is in the exclusive list of the Federal Government, the reality is that all tiers of government must synergize to ensure the protection of property and lives of the citizenry. Since the inception of my administration, I have always worked with the federal government and the security agencies to ensure that Imo Stare is safe for our people, residents and visitors.

“Therefore, what we are doing today is not a coincidence but a deliberate and sustainable effort aimed at enhancing the capacity of the police to execute their constitutional law enforcement mandate”.

On reception of the vehicles, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who doubled as the special guest of honour, was very delighted and thanked Uzodimma for his efforts.

“Imo State presents a unique security challenges as one of the major commercial heartbeats of the South East. As such, the state requires a leader with the political will to draw on scarce budgetary to equip and re – energize its security architecture. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria notes that the security and welfare of the people shall be primary purpose of government. By this venture, Governor Uzodimma has not only given practical meaning to this constitutional provision but also distinguished himself among his his peers” .