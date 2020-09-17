OBINNA EZUGWU

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has signed into law, the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, No. 2 of 2020 on the 11th day of March, 2020, which allows him (The Governor) to detain a suspect at his own pleasure.

Section 484 of the Law, as seen by The Nigerian Lawyer, provides, among other things, that, “Where any person is ordered to be detained during the Governor’s pleasure he shall notwithstanding anything in this Law or in any other written law contained be liable to be detained in such place and under such conditions as the Governor may direct and whilst so detained shall be deemed to be in legal custody.”

The law also provides that a detainee may only be discharged if granted license by the Governor, as reflected in Section 485, which provides as follows:

“(1) A person detained during the Governor’s pleasure may at any time be discharged by the Governor on license

“(2) A license under subsection (1) of this section may be in such form and may contain such conditions as the Governor may direct.

“(3) A license under this section may at anytime be revoked or varied by the Governor and where license has been revoked the person to whom the license relates shall proceed to such place as the Governor may direct and if he fails to do so, may be arrested without warrant and taken to such place.”