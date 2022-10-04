Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, an 86-year-old Islamic cleric, who risked his life to save 262 Christians in a mosque during a clash in Yelwa Gindi Village in 2018, will receive a National Honour this week from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abdullahi risked his life to save members of the Christian community on June 23, 2018, when ethnic Fulani herdsmen, who are predominantly Muslim, launched coordinated attacks on 10 villages in Barkin Ladi, killing hundreds of ethnic Berom farmers, who are predominantly Christian.

As Imam Abdullahi was finishing midday prayers, he and his congregation heard gunshots and went outside to see members of the town’s Christian community fleeing. Instinctively, the Imam ushered 262 Christians into the mosque and his home next to the mosque. The Imam then went outside to confront the gunmen and he refused to allow them to enter, pleading with them to spare the Christians inside, even offering to sacrifice his life for theirs. Although the gunmen killed 84 people in Nghar village that day, Imam Abdullahi’s actions saved the lives of hundreds more.