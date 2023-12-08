Rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, alias Oladips, has tendered apology to Nigerians for the fake death news pulled by his management.

Oladips expressed regret for “the confusion” and stressed that it was “never a prank,” noting that he was “very sick.”

In an interview with Naija FM in Lagos, Oladips said, “To Nigerians and my core followers, I will never play with people’s emotions like that. It was never a prank. I was sick sick. I am really sorry for the confusion, the false alarm and everything. I take full responsibility.

“I’ll make sure I’m surrounded by professionals going forward. Since I believe that’s where the issue originated. I’ve gone through a lot, like having my manager steal from me and wish me dead. I eventually reached the point where my manager was no longer with me. It was just me and my boys.

“All I’m attempting to do at the moment is make sure the individuals I choose are professionals who understand what’s appropriate to do. No be person wey because he no hear from my mum, he feel like, ‘Ah! This guy don die.”

He claimed that his manager would not have put out such news if he was truly a professional.

“That is why I said I take full responsibility. So, I’m really sorry. Make una forgive me abeg.”