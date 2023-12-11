I'll gift children N100m for Christmas - WizKid

Ayodeji Balogun, alias Wizkid, award-winning music star, says he plans to gift N100 million to children for Christmas.

The singer revealed this in posts on his Instagram story on Monday, stating that this will start from the Surulere area of Lagos State.

He added that he is doing this in honour of his late mum, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who died on August 18, 2023.

He wrote, “100M for the kids for Christmas! Lord bless us all 😇 start in Surulere tonight!

“All in Morayo’s name! The love of my life! ❤️❤️🕊️”