OBINNA EZUGWU

Abia State government has denied asking resident doctors in the state to forfeit salary areas, describing the allegation as untrue.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had alleged that the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, asked resident doctors in the state to forfeit their 16 months salary arrears.

But in a statement on Sunday by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the state commissioner for information, the government insisted that at no time did the governor demand such from the doctors.

“We wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), at no time did Governor Okezie Ikpeazu or Abia State Government ask resident doctors or any other worker of the state to forfeit any salary arrears.

“Kindly disregard information to the contrary.

“The administration is determined to continue to support ailing state parastatals to pay workers regularly and clear due arrears as we have been regularly paying state workers in our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) without owing any month in arrears.”