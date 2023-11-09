The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of 40 senior police officers, comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police, according to DailyPost.

They were posted to various commands and formations across the country to reflect the new status of senior officers recently elevated to their next ranks.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, listed the AIGs as follows:

Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Ogon Edung

iii. Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Banji Lawal, mni

Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew N. Onyeka DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa

vii. Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu

viii. Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor

ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Ndu Innocent Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka

xii. Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, mni

xiii. Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams

xiv. Investment FHQ Abuja – AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya, mni

Similarly, the 26 newly posted and redeployed Commissioners of Police are:

i. Benue State – CP George Chijioke Chuku

Jigawa State – CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani

iii. Niger State – CP Dan Mamman E. Shawulu, fsi

Gombe State – CP Usman Hayatu Imo State – CP Danjuma Aboki Rivers State – CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan

vii. Taraba State – CP Joseph Eribo

viii. Osun State – CP Isyaku Mohammed

Safer Highways FHQ – CP Mohammed Barde PPP DLS FHQ – CP Polycarp Nwonyi Emeka Anti-Human Trafficking – CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar

xii. Border Patrol FHQ – CP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji

xiii. Maritime Lagos – CP Emmanuel Agene

xiv. Admin Airwing – CP Jude M. Azuka

Commandant Police College Kaduna – CP Dan Sabo Idi

xvi. Force Provost Marshal – CP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide

xvii. INEC – CP Adamu Ngojin Isa

xviii. Procurement DLS FHQ – CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha

xix. PSO to IGP – CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola

PAP Western Port Lagos – CP Olanrewaju Olawale Shola

xxi. Int’l Investigation INTERPOL – CP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf

xxii. SEB FCID Abuja – CP Emmanuel Aina

xxiii. Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja – CP Miller Gajere Dantawaiye

xxiv. Director NPF-NCCC – CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche

xxv. DOPS FHQ Abuja – CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo

xxvi. Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba A. Olabode.

Egbetokun charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” Adejobi stated.