IGP orders arrest of police officers for extorting N30m from citizen

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the arrest of police officers attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja for extorting from a member of the public of the sum of N30million.

The development was brought to the notice of the Force via the X Platform.

The Nigeria Police said it wishes to reveal and announce that significant progress has been made with respect to the officers and their accomplices.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known in a statement on Friday said the officers “responsible for this unprofessional conduct and the squad who initially escaped upon commencement of investigations have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun as part of his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served swiftly and decisively.

“These disciplinary measures underscore the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigeria Police Force towards any form of misconduct or corruption among its ranks.

“The IGP also emphasized the imperativeness that those found to have violated the trust placed in them by the public face the full consequences of their actions, as such behavior not only tarnishes the reputation of the Force but also undermines the collective efforts to maintain law and order in our country”.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its quest to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

“As guardians of public safety and the rule of law, we are deeply committed to ensuring that all officers adhere strictly to ethical conduct and demonstrate staunch integrity in the discharge of their duties.

“The NPF recognizes that transparency and accountability are paramount in maintaining public trust and will continue to take decisive action against any misconduct within our ranks”, Adejobi said.

