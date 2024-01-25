Connect with us

Business

Ignore those kicking against relocation of CBN units, depts to Lagos, Sanusi tells FG
Advertisement

Business

Non-performing ministers to lose jobs– Bala Usman

Business

PWC lists seven trends that will shape Nigeria’s economy in 2024

Business

NOVAmbl Asset Mgt Dollar Fixed Income Fund Named Best Performer of 2023

Business

FG targets 77 percent IGR increase – Edun

Business

'We're open for business,' Otti tells investors, as Signature Bank opens two branches

Business

Dangote Refinery, NNPCL’s listing’ll boost market capotalisation, growth - Amolegbe

Business

University Press declares N226.36m as profit in 9 months

Business

FG, states, LGAs shared N1.1trn as FAAC in December 2023

Business

Naira continues to free fall, drops to N1,365/$ at parallel market

Business

Ignore those kicking against relocation of CBN units, depts to Lagos, Sanusi tells FG

Published

44 mins ago

on

Nigeria presently more divided than during the civil war - Sanusi

Former Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has supported the relocation of some departments of the apex bank from Abuja to Lagos.

Sanusi said the relevant authorities should ignore the noise by Northern politicians kicking against the move because Abuja as a federal capital is not a Northern issue.

Sanusi urged the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to consider mothers with kids and those with medical issues while relocating the departments to Lagos.

In a statement, Sanusi said: “Individual situations should be considered. As much as possible we should be empathetic. For example young mothers with kids in school who do not need to move can be prioritised to stay in Abuja or those with medical conditions etc.

“My advice to the Governor is to go ahead with his policy. Once the CBN starts bending to political pressure on one thing it will continue doing so.

“Northern politicians will shout that this is moving from Abuja to Lagos. Abuja is a federal capital not a northern issue. So long as this is a principled decision, the noise should be ignored.

Advertisement

“When I was about to license Jaiz Bank, there was a lot of religious noise from CAN, etc. Even enlightened people like Okey Emelamah were going to sue me to court on religious grounds. I ignored it and licenced the bank. Nothing happened.

“A Christian Governor after me licenced at least two more non-interest banks. No one is even noticing again.”

 

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *