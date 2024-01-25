Ignore those kicking against relocation of CBN units, depts to Lagos, Sanusi tells FG

Former Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has supported the relocation of some departments of the apex bank from Abuja to Lagos.

Sanusi said the relevant authorities should ignore the noise by Northern politicians kicking against the move because Abuja as a federal capital is not a Northern issue.

Sanusi urged the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to consider mothers with kids and those with medical issues while relocating the departments to Lagos.

In a statement, Sanusi said: “Individual situations should be considered. As much as possible we should be empathetic. For example young mothers with kids in school who do not need to move can be prioritised to stay in Abuja or those with medical conditions etc.

“My advice to the Governor is to go ahead with his policy. Once the CBN starts bending to political pressure on one thing it will continue doing so.

“Northern politicians will shout that this is moving from Abuja to Lagos. Abuja is a federal capital not a northern issue. So long as this is a principled decision, the noise should be ignored.

“When I was about to license Jaiz Bank, there was a lot of religious noise from CAN, etc. Even enlightened people like Okey Emelamah were going to sue me to court on religious grounds. I ignored it and licenced the bank. Nothing happened.

“A Christian Governor after me licenced at least two more non-interest banks. No one is even noticing again.”