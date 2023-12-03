Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has said his administration will continue to consider the interest of persons with disabilities in all of its programmes and policies.

Governor Otti stated this in his goodwill message on Sunday as Abia, indeed Nigeria, joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Disability Day.

“Today’s commemoration provides another opportunity for us to reflect on the contributions of Abians with disabilities to the socio-economic development of our State.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment towards the promotion of inclusive and accessible Abia State, that provides for the well-being of persons with disabilities. This we shall do through the implementation of the Abia State Disability Law.

“As a government, we are also committed to increased awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

“Therefore, we say no to all forms of discrimination, stigma, and isolation of Abians by reason of disability,” the Governor said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Persons with Disabilities, Mr. David Anyaele.

The theme of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is: “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities”.

Governor Otti, while wishing Abians happy celebrations, said that his administration was determined to demonstrate to the world that in restoring the glory of Abia and making her truly number one State in Nigeria, and God’s Own State, no one would be left behind by reason of disability.