‘I was assaulted Naira Marley, associates,’ MohBad’s wife says her life is under threat 

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian musician Mohbad has finally broken her long silence the death of her husband.

She alleged that that her life and that of her one-year-old son, Liam are in danger .

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Omowunmi said she receives death threats on a daily basis.

She stated that she was assaulted by her late husband’s former employer, Naira Marley and his associates.

She admitted to facing strong opposition from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, over the control of the late singer’s properties.

Omowunmi said, “We no longer feel safe. I literally get death threats almost every day in my DMs. It has really gotten to a point where it’s either I speak up or I die in silence.

“I have been attacked by Naira Marley and his cohorts. My father-in-law wants to be in control of Mohbad’s properties, or he will go all out to destroy my life.

“My father-in-law was the one who officiated my marriage to my late husband. He was the happiest, and now he is calling our son a bastard. He said Liam has bow legs and that they don’t have such in their family.

“He said Liam looks older than him, and he is almost 60. He even went as far as claiming that my husband wanted to throw my baby into the Third Mainland Bridge.”

It should be recalled that Mohbad died in September 2023 under suspicious circumstances after leaving Naira Marley’s Marlian Music record label.

Because of the controversy surrounding his death, some have blamed his former label boss, Naira Marley and his colleague, Sam Larry, who was seen in a viral video assaulting the late singer before his death.