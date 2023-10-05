The Secretary to the Government (SSG) of Kaduna State, Abbas Balarabe, has explained why he slumped on Wednesday while he was being screened by the Senate.

Balarabe had slumped during screening on Wednesday, leading the senate to adjourn proceedings.

The ministerial nominee who was later confirmed as minister slumped as he took questions from some of the senators after reading his CV.

Concerned security officials rushed to his aid as bewildered senators watched the unfolding scene in disbelief and shock.

Reacting to the development, Balarabe said he slumped because he was completely exhausted as he had a sleepless night preparing for his screening by the Senate.

“It is basically exhaustion. I got the news of my nomination yesterday and I had to come from Kaduna. There were so many things to do which I attended to throughout the night.

“What happened today is as a result of pure exhaustion”, he said.

Balarabe thanked the Senate for their understanding, particularly the senators from his state who had all gathered around him and the medical team who took care of him.

He said he is alright now, and that nothing is wrong with him.

“What I experienced was pure exhaustion which can happen to anybody”.