Former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has celebrated his mother, Florence Saraki, on her 88th birthday.

The former governor of Kwara State, shared photos of his mother, including a throwback photo of himself and her, on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He captioned the pictures, “Happy 88th birthday to my amazing and inspiring mother, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki. I love you, Mum. —Bukky”