Tobi Amusan, the world women’s 100m hurdles champion, has reacted to being cleared by the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failures.

The clearance means that the 26-year-old can compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, set to begin Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

Taking to her Facebook page on Thursday, an excited Amusan wrote: “This morning, I found out that the independent tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships.

” I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport.

“To my five fingers, God is the greatest and I genuinely appreciate y’all for the support.”

Amusan was suspended in July for missing three drug tests within 12 months and was facing a two-year ban if found wanting.

She set the current world record of 12.12secs in the women’s 100m hurdles at last year’s championship in Oregon.